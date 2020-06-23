The Center for Rural Development to provide online no-cost skills training for unemployed and underemployed individuals in 14 counties











The Center for Rural Development is taking technology to the next level by using Zoom, a cloud-based video communications app, to provide no-cost essential workforce skills training for unemployed and underemployed individuals in 14 Kentucky coal-impacted areas.

The online training workshops, part of the “Becoming Your Best in the Workplace” training series, will be held from 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. on July 9 and Aug. 13 and streamed live to participants using the latest Zoom technology.

The training is provided at no cost to unemployed and underemployed individuals who live in Bell, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, Letcher, McCreary, Perry, Pulaski and Whitley counties.

“In today’s business climate, finding a job or changing careers may seem impossible,” said Patti Simpson, training manager for The Center’s Business & Community Training Center. “But there are a few things you can do to help improve your chances of being hired. Use this time to polish your resume, network with others, learn a new skill, and get prepared for your next job interview.”

Instructor Jeremy A. Taylor will be providing some of the basic essential workforce skills to equip, empower, and encourage people to be their best in the workplace and in life.

Some of the topics to be explored during the training include: how to communicate effectively; prepare for a job interview; being a team player and valuable employee; solving problems that arise on the job; professionalism in the workplace; and putting all of these skills together to be the best you can be in the workplace.

“What I appreciate most about this training is the opportunity to help people better understand the importance of developing themselves so they, in turn, can better influence their communities through their work,” Taylor said. “It’s about growing as a person and choosing to do great work.”

Participants are required to register online for “Becoming Your Best in the Workplace” training workshops at www.centertech.com. Instructions on how to join and participate in the workshops will be sent to participants prior to the start of each session.

“Becoming Your Best in the Workplace” is one of a series of no-cost essential skills training workshops presented by The Center’s Business and Community Training Center.

For more information on this and other online training opportunities at The Center, call 606-677-6000 or email training@centertech.com.