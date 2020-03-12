The Butcher’s Pub in Williamsburg planning St. Patrick’s Day opening











Williamsburg’s newest downtown dining destination, the Butcher’s Pub, is nearing completion. In fact, owners have already made plans to open the doors to customers for the very first time on Tuesday, March 17 in order to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day the right way – with plenty of beer and great live entertainment.

Co-owner and manager Cole Atkinson said, “We just received a clear inspection, so we are shooting for a St. Patrick’s Day opening. We are going to have a block party with a stage out in front of the pub and live music from 5:00-11:00 p.m.”

Atkinson said that in the event of inclement weather, the evening’s festivities will be moved indoors. As for what’ll be on the menu, well, just be sure to come thirsty… for now.

“We will be opening the bar only on the seventeenth,” Atkinson explained. “Our kitchen isn’t quite ready yet, so we plan on doing a rolling start because of that. We should be fully open by mid-April.”

Those looking to enjoy a fun night on the town for St. Patty’s Day 2020 may have to stop into another nearby establishment for a bite to eat, but after dinner Atkinson and his team have invited everyone to make their way down the street to enjoy a cold beer, domestic or imported, and help to officially welcome the Butcher’s Pub to the neighborhood.

In the months and years to come, Atkinson said restaurant-goers can expect to be entertained regularly by live musical acts each week, and he is also eager for folks to try their many delicious dishes. “We are an Irish/British-style pub serving a mix of American and Irish food,” he said. “We will have burgers, meatloaf, fish and chips and we are well-known for our award-winning wings.”

This is just a sampling of the options that will soon be available to hungry Whitley Countians, but the Butcher’s Pub has already been hard at work making a name for themselves in Bell County with their downtown Pineville location.

“We opened in September of 2018,” Atkinson said of the Pineville restaurant. “It’s been great. We have been really blessed to be able to integrate ourselves into the community there. Everyone has been very supportive.”

As for opening up shop in Williamsburg, Atkinson said, “Everyone has been really open and excited about the idea of having us here as well. Mayor Roddy Harrison has been a huge supporter of ours, and has done a lot to help us get going.”

“This has been a long time coming,” Atkinson continued. “We are excited to finally get the doors open, and we’re also excited abut the growth that is currently happening in the city of Williamsburg. We’re happy to get to be a part of it.”

Those interested in coming out to the St. Patrick’s Day opening of the Butcher’s Pub can make their way to 401 Main Street in downtown Williamsburg starting at 4:00 p.m. next Tuesday, March 17. For more information, search for the restaurant on Facebook and Instagram.