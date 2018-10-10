The B Squad Project aims to buy beds for less fortunate children this Christmas













Shannon Barman, who has a busy day job as manager of a Williamsburg restaurant, is one of those people who – when she gets an idea for something – she runs with it.

Take a few weeks ago for instance.

She was online and read about the TERF Project out of Mt. Sterling, which she saw was giving away mattresses to children in that community.

“I thought how cool would that be if we had an organization down here for our kids,” Barman said. “They get involved with them not just at Christmas, but they do it every quarter. If we get involved with the kids and show them they have someone to support them, then there is nowhere to go but up.”

From there, Barman created The B Squad Project which she organized to empower children and families by helping provide basic necessities, promoting literacy, and instilling values and a sense of pride in the community.

“The B Squad Project is a little organization that we thought of to get involved with the kids in our communities,” said Barman, who is both president and founder of the group.

Currently The B Squad Project has a five-member board of directors. “Basically, it is friends of mine, who basically pushed me to do it,” Barman said.

The group’s somewhat lofty first project is Gutsy Gunner’s Sweet Dreams and involves the group giving away 30 full beds and accessories to 30 less fortunate children at Christmas, who may not have a bed to sleep in at night. This will include a hand-made platform bed, mattress, sheets, nightlight, storybook and pajamas.

The cost to sponsor one full bed and accessories is $350.

Barman said that the group has someone making the bed frames out of wood.

The mattresses will include a bed bug protector.

The group is holding a fundraising Friday at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center from 4-8 p.m. called the Fall-O-Ween Festival.

The festival will feature a silent children’s art auction/dessert auction, a meet/dunk the candidates, and free pumpkin painting courtesy of the Sally Gap Pumpkin Patch.

There will also be $5 chicken nugget or pulled pork plates for sale that are being provided by Jon Evan Jack’s.

There will also be free inflatables at the event.

“Kids are donating their artwork to be auctioned off in the silent auction so come on out,” Barman said.

She encourages everyone to participate.

Jon Evan Jack’s and Sugar Boogers Custom Bakery are sponsoring the festival.