The Arena’s ‘An Evening with Chevy Chase’ event postponed until next year











When it comes to the “An Evening With Chevy Chase” event, which was planned at The Arena in Corbin on Wednesday evening, there is some good news and some bad news.

The bad news is that the event won’t take place this week. The good news is that it has already been rescheduled for 2021.

“Chevy Chase on Dec. 2 has been postponed due to newly announced state mandates. Keep your tickets for the new 2021 date to be determined, or get a refund at the point of sale,” The Arena posted on its website Monday.

“An Evening With Chevy Chase” will feature a showing of one of Chase’s most popular movies, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” followed by a question and answer session that Chase will do live and in-person with the audience.

Corbin Arena Director Kristina Balla admits that she was disappointed by the news. Balla noted that if the decision was left strictly up to her, the event would still be held, but it isn’t and is a group effort consisting of several parties.

Given Chase’s age, Balla added that she can understand the decision given the COVID-19 situation.

Ticket holders have two options.

They can keep their tickets for next year’s event along with the same exact seating that they had for this year, or they can request a refund, which would be done at the point of sale.

In other words, if you bought your tickets at The Arena’s box office, then you could go there for a refund. If you bought your tickets off Ticket Master, then you would go to Ticket Master for a refund.

Balla added that there will be a button added to the event on The Arena’s website in a few days that people can press to seek a refund from Ticket Master. It is a process to set that up.

For additional details, see Wednesday’s edition of the News Journal.