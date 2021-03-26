The Arena prepares for a busy April after tournaments











After Monday night’s 13th Region Girls’ Championship game at The Arena in Corbin, the floor will come up and the stage will be set, literally, as the venue prepares for a busy April that will see country, rock and comedy acts perform.

Country rapper Ryan Upchurch will kick things off on April 10 with his second appearance in as many months.

“The coolest thing about Ryan coming back is the production is going to be even bigger,” said Arena Director Kristi Balla noting that the independent artist is growing from the club scene to doing full arena shows.

“It is a really cool experience with him because he is an independent artist,” Balla said. “We are helping him build that.

Balla said after the success of the March 13 concert, which had over 3,000 people in attendance, both she and Upchurch wanted to do another show as soon as they could arrange it.

“It was really fun seeing how excited he was for that show,” Balla said. “He is even more excited for the upcoming show.”

The show on April 10 will be Upchurch’s last performance in Kentucky for 2021, said the Corbin Arena in a Facebook Post.

Tickets for the concert went on sale at 10 a.m. on March 23. Tickets can be purchased at the Arena Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com.

The Arena will rock on April 22 as glam metal band Steel Panther performs as part of its “Heavy Metal Rules” Tour.

“They are very entertaining,” Balla said of the band whose hits include, “Community Property,” and “Death to All but Metal.”

“Attendees may even find a few surprise covers will make their way into the set,” Balla said.

Steel Panther was formed in 2000 in Los Angeles.

Members include lead singer Michael Starr, Satchel on guitar, Lexxi Foxx on bass and Stix Zadinia on drums.

The band has released four full-length albums and has made a variety of television appearances from Jimmy Kimmel Live to Fox NFL Sunday to Larry King, Now.

Joining Steel Panther for the show will be Blackstone Cherry. “They were here with Lynyrd Skynyrd,” Balla noted.

The weekend will continue on April 23rd with the return of country comedian Rodney Carrington.

Carrington is a comedian, actor and writer who has recorded eight major record label comedy albums, selling more than three million copies.

Carrington starred in his own television sitcom, “Rodney,” which ran for two seasons on ABC.

In addition, he co-wrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in the movie, “Beer for My Horses.”

“I’ve had a lot of people request him,” Balla said of Carrington.

“He fits the area better than most other comedians,” she added.

Because of the subject matter, audience members must be at least 18 years old to attend.

The events will wrap up on April 24 with “Southern Kentucky’s Got Talent.”

The event features 20 contestants from Glasgow and Columbia to Berea, Barbourville and Pine Knot singing, dancing, playing the keyboard and fiddle, and telling jokes.

The contestants posted audition videos on the Southern Kentucky’s Got Talent Facebook page.

The event is the idea of Steven Dowell, who said proceeds go to benefit the Somerset Homeless Shelter. More information is available through the Facebook page.