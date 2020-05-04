Thanks to everyone who took part in our School Spirit Week











This What’s Happening with Trevor Sherman column appeared in the April 29, 2020 print edition of the News Journal…

Recently I had the idea to do a “School Spirit Week” social media campaign. It came to me, I believe, as I was mowing the yard at my house one evening, and basically the premise was just to ask folks to go online each day for a week (Mon-Fri), posting photos of themselves in school gear using one of five special hashtags.

Last Monday, Whitley County opened up our Spirit Week with a bang, flooding Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with photos and the hashtag #ColonelStrong2020. I was really blown away with how well day one went, and I certainly appreciate everyone down at Whitley that helped to spread the word. It looks like everyone had a lot of fun posting, which is of course what I hoped would happen.

On Tuesday, we saw quite a few Lynn Campers posting their pics with the hashtag #WildcatStrong2020, followed by folks down in Jellico posting on Wednesday with the hashtag #BlueDevilStrong2020. These are obviously much smaller school systems than Whitley County, so I didn’t expect to get quite the same response as I did on Monday, but still, a big “thank you” to everyone who took the time to go online and participate. I believe I saw each post, making sure to give it a like or a share. If I missed you, my apologies.

Thursday was Corbin’s day to post with the hashtag #RedhoundStrong2020, and we once again saw some great contributions. We had students, teachers and Redhound supporters of all ages showing their pride by wearing red and white apparel, holding up homemade signs or putting together custom photo collages. It was very cool.

Finally, Williamsburg helped us to finish out Spirit Week on a strong note with all of their #YellowJacketStrong2020 posts on Friday. They had several days to prepare, and it showed. There were many creative submissions across all social media platforms, but I think my favorite was probably a video that the Lady Jackets volleyball team put together. Go online and check it out now if you haven’t already, and take the time to look at other posts from each day if you’re able. I bet it’ll bring a smile to your face. I know it did mine!