Thank you to the essential workers











With the year 2020 nearly behind us, I wanted to take a few moments this week to say “thank you” to all of the essential workers out there who have helped us get through the difficulties of the past nine months.

Of course, this includes all of the medical professionals who have treated the sick, but it also includes the police officers and fire fighters who have continued to put themselves in harm’s way in order to keep us safe.

The men and women of our armed forces are, as always, on our minds as they bravely defend our country’s freedoms all over the world.

Educators deserve a lot of recognition as well. This statement is true any time, but especially now, after being tasked with finding ways to remain engaged with students while not being able to physically be with them in the classroom.

Thank you to the truck drivers and delivery people out there. You have played a huge role in keeping the economy afloat by making sure items continue to make it into the hands of those who have ordered them.

Thank you to the retail workers who have continued to wait on customers in stores, even though you’ve had to make some difficult adjustments in order to do so safely. Thank you to all the restaurant workers who have endured multiple shutdowns, but still continue to prepare and deliver our favorite meals under the most trying of circumstances.

Thank you to all the farmers for continuing the hard work of raising crops and tending livestock so that people all over the globe can continue to eat and be clothed. Thank you to the reporters who have taken on the monumental task of keeping the public informed despite having to operate in an environment where things can (and will) change in a moment’s notice, and usually multiple times during the course of a day.

Thank you to all of the spiritual leaders out there – preachers, pastors, ministers, priests. Whatever, your title, you have played a most essential role throughout this crisis in keeping people encouraged, and helping to shepherd them along toward better days ahead.

The employees at our local banks, service station workers, vehicle repair technicians, artists, real estate agents, insurance salespeople, general laborers and officials at every level of government – you all deserve some credit for doing your part to help the country make it to the year 2021.

I’m sure I’m leaving some people off of the list, but you know who you are, and you are aware of your contributions. For everyone out there who has stayed strong and helped us, as a country, to push through everything that we’ve had to endure together, once again – thank you!