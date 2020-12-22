Thank you to all who helped with Corbin Christmas events











(Letter to the Editor By Trevor Sherman, Corbin)

To the Editor:

I wanted to give a big shout out this week to everyone who has helped make recent Christmas-related events possible in the City of Corbin. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, things have looked and felt much different this year, but the fact that many of Corbin’s yearly holiday traditions were able to continue has provided people in the community with some sense of normalcy, as well as a temporary escape from all of the bad news surrounding the public health crisis.

Downtown Corbin’s Christmas Open House event was held last month, and earlier this month we saw a new twist on the annual Christmas parade with a “reverse parade” that saw onlookers drive by in their vehicles as parade participants remained stationary on the opposite side of Main Street.

The ice skating rink that was set up across from Sanders Park for several days seemed to be a big hit, with many people posting photos and videos of the fun to their social media accounts.

2020 has been full of disappointments, and for that very reason, being able to find some joy during this special time of year has taken on a whole new level of importance. So, again, kudos to the City of Corbin, Corbin Tourism, the Downtown Merchants and anyone else who has played a part in giving citizens something to smile and be happy about. Your efforts are very much appreciated.