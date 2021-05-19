Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Texas man indicted for DUI in a semi

Posted On 19 May 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , , ,

The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted a Texas man Monday, who allegedly caused substantial damaged to the Williamsburg Huddle House sign on Dec. 19 with his tractor trailer before leaving the scene of the accident.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Grand jury indicts 11 people on drug-related charges

Posted On 19 May 2021
, By
0

Corbin man tells trooper he wasn’t running, ‘just having fun’

Posted On 06 May 2021
, By
0

Williamsburg man indicted for murder

Posted On 21 Apr 2021
, By
0

Whitley County Grand Jury returns record 122 indictments Monday

Posted On 21 Apr 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal