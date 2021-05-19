Previous Story
Texas man indicted for DUI in a semi
Posted On 19 May 2021
Comment: 0
The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted a Texas man Monday, who allegedly caused substantial damaged to the Williamsburg Huddle House sign on Dec. 19 with his tractor trailer before leaving the scene of the accident.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us