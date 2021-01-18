Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Texas man charged with DUI after police observe him passed out at traffic light

Posted On 18 Jan 2021
A Texas motorist observed passed out at a traffic light early Monday morning was arrested after Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies located him on American Greeting Road in north Corbin.

John D. Deboy, 49, of Dallas, Texas, is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to wear seat belts, possession of drug paraphernalia and other violations.

Deputy Gilbert Accairdo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that deputies received information from Corbin Police concerning a Ford Fiesta that had been observed at a traffic light. After the light turned green, the car didn’t move as the driver appeared to be passed out behind the wheel.

“Deputies were summoned to the scene and located the suspect vehicle in a business parking lot with the driver behind the wheel with a lit cigarette in his hand passed out in the business parking lot there,” Acciardo stated adding that the driver, later identified as Deboy, allegedly had the engine running, the vehicle in gear and his foot on the break.

“Upon awakening the driver an investigation was conducted and the driver was determined to be under the influence,” Acciardo added.

Deboy was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

