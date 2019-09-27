Texas man adds charges in Laurel County stemming from 2018 chase down I-75











A Texas man facing numerous charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a high-speed chase down Interstate 75 and into Tennessee last October, is facing three additional counts of attempted murder in Laurel County.

A Laurel County grand jury returned the indictment against Stephen George Williams, 40, of Killeen, Texas, Friday.

According to the indictment, Williams allegedly fired a gun into three different vehicles while in Laurel County on Oct. 21.

None of the victims were struck.

According to police the chase began near the 29-mile marker when Williams, who was driving a 2010 Ford F150 pickup truck, allegedly shot into multiple vehicles as he wastraveling south on I-75.

At the time, Williams was allegedly holding his mother, Linda Williams, 62, of Pensacola, Florida, against her will.

Law enforcement pursued Williams through Whitley County.

As he continued south, Williams allegedly shot into another vehicle occupied by four individuals.

Tennessee law enforcement picked up the chase as it crossed the state line.

Williams allegedly fired the handgun once as the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies, and Jellico Police continued the pursuit across Jellico Mountain.

As the pursuit approached the 134-mile marker, Williams tried to pass a 2019 Kenworth tractor–trailer, which had slowed down. Williams attempted to pass it in the left hand lane of travel, but he struck the other vehicle and came to final rest on the cable barrier, according to the report.

Williams was taken into custody and booked into the Campbell County Detention Center in Tennessee.

Williams has already been charged in Campbell County, Tennessee, and Whitley County.

No court date has been set.

The grand jury also returned the following indictments Friday:

Mickey Wayne Grubb, 18, of Corbin, is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree criminal mischief and reckless driving in connection with an incident on August 15.

Grubb allegedly led Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase and then a foot chase across Hopkins Cemetery Road and Barron Road in southern Laurel County.

Aaron Justin Brock, 28, of Keavy is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police in connection with an incident on August 31.

Justin Michael Donley, 26, of Tucker, Georgia, who was indicted in connection with a high-speed chase from Ky. 192 in London to Ky. 26 in Woodbine on June 28, was named in a superseding indictment.

In the new indictment, Donley is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief, disregarding a traffic control device, reckless driving and first-degree persistent felony offender.