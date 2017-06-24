By Teresa Brooks

Terry Lynn Randles, 56, of Cindy Lane, Williamsburg, departed this life on Monday, June 19, 2017 at her home.

She was born on March 5, 1961 in Cleveland, OH.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Williard Randles; daughter, Sarah Lynn Wilson; grandparents, John Will Mays and Florence Mays; aunt, Dorothy Mays and special friend, Everett Kidd.

She is survived by her two sons, Josh Wilson (Nicole) and Joel Randles (Jessica) of Williamsburg; three grandchildren, Jerimiah Wilson, Arianna Randles and Xander Bennett; mother, Marjorie Mays Haire of Williamsburg; sister, Karyn Mays (Walter Hill) of Williamsburg; niece and nephew, Kevin Jones (Stephanie) and Stefani Jones; great nieces and nephews, Kyley Jones, Kaylen Jones and Hunter Jones; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Friday, June 23, at the Croley Funeral Chapel with Rev. Keith Decker officiating.

Following the service she will be laid to rest in the Highland Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.