By Teresa Brooks

Terry Lee Rowland, 67, of Bismarck, ND, formerly of Corbin, KY and Xenia, OH, passed away November 24, 2016 in Bismarck.

Born January 4, 1949 in Corbin, he was the son of the late Dewey A. Rowland of Corbin and Dorothy E. Rowland. His brother David Kurt Rowland also preceded him in death.

Terry graduated from the Xenia (OH) Senior High School in 1967, Sinclair Community College at Dayton, and Wright State University at Fairborn in 1975 with a degree in geology, the field in which he worked from 1979 until 2012. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 until 1971, and later in the Army Reserves.

He was an avid sports fan, playing softball as well as intercity basketball and baseball. Terry enjoyed cheering for the Kentucky Wildcats, Bismarck Bobcats and other local teams.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathleen, daughters, Aubree Martinson and Kerry Rowland, brother Stephen Rowland and stepmother, Lillian Rowland, as well as grandchildren, Ethan and Eleanor; some aunts, including Doris Clark of Corbin and several cousins also survive.

There will be no visitation.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2017 at the Tuggle Cemetery near Williamsburg. Family members will conduct the service.

Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 88 Honor Guard.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is serving the Rowland family.