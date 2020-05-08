Tennessee woman facing robbery charge after shoving store clerk at Pleasant View Dollar General











A Tennessee woman is facing a robbery charge in connection with a shoplifting incident at a Whitley County Dollar General that turned physical.

Corbin Police arrested Latoya D. Dople, 34, on a warrant stemming from the Jan. 15 incident charging her with second-degree robbery.

Officer Estes Rhodes took Dople into custody at a Corbin area hotel Tuesday afternoon.

The warrant was secured following an investigation by Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Foley into the incident at the store on U.S. 25W in Pleasant View.

According to the warrant, a store employee confronted Dople after witnessing her place multiple items, including shampoo, conditioner and socks, inside her purse and attempt to leave the store.

“As Dople was running out the front door she used physical force to push (clerk April Hayes) into the sliding glass exit door causing Hayes to bump her head and shoulder on the door,” Foley wrote in the warrant.

Foley stated that during the course of the investigation, he secured a written statement from Tricia Croley, who admitted to giving Dople a ride to the store and confirming that Dople had stolen the items and shoved the clerk.

Dople has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

She is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.

Under Kentucky law, second-degree robbery is a class C felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of five to ten years.