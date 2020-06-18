Previous Story
Tennessee man facing 22-count child porn-related indictment involving teen
Posted On 18 Jun 2020
A Whitley County Grand Jury indicted two Knoxville men Monday in connection to a March 29 incident that allegedly involved causing a minor under the age of 16 to engage in the use of illegal drugs. In addition, one of the men is also facing several charges related to use of a minor in a sexual performance.
