Tennessee man charged with shoplifting pellet rifle at Corbin Walmart

Posted On 27 Jan 2020
A Tennessee man was arrested Saturday night after loss prevention at Corbin Walmart detained him as he attempted to leave the store with a stolen pellet rifle.

Bobby J. Johnson, 38, of Jellico, is facing one count of theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting – of the value under $500.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that lost prevention reported observing Johnson take the rifle, valued at $83.

In addition to the shoplifting charge, Johnson was served with an outstanding bench warrant out of Whitley County charging him with failure to appear in court of theft by unlawful taking under $500, and resisting arrest.

A second Whitley County bench warrant charged Johnson with first-degree criminal trespassing, menacing and contempt of court.

Johnson was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

