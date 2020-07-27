Tennessee man arrested for trespassing in parked vehicle











Williamsburg Police arrested a Tennessee man Sunday morning after he was found trespassing in a vehicle parked along U.S. 25W.

Officer Greg Rhoades and Trevor Teague arrested Timothy Lloyd, 45, of Crossville after responding to the complaint near Exit 15.

Officers were called to the scene at 10:20 a.m. in response to a report of a male sitting in the vehicle that was parked along the highway.

Officers determined that Lloyd was not the owner. In addition, he was found to be in possession of a small baggy of suspected methamphetamine and a hypodermic needle.

Lloyd was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, third-degree criminal trespassing, and possession of drug paraphernalia.