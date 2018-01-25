Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
BREAKING NEWS

Tennessee fugitives apprehended in southern Whitley County

Posted On 25 Jan 2018
Two Tennessee fugitives were arrested in southern Whitley County Saturday afternoon.

About 3:50 p.m., deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department in Tennessee contacted the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department requesting assistance in locating two individuals believed to be in southern Whitley County, according to a Whitley County Sheriff’s Department release.

Whitley County Deputy Brandon Prewitt accompanied Campbell County deputies Raymond Surber and Jordan Huskey to a Bowlin Road residence.

Tommy Worley, 30, and Nickie Worley, 25, both of Pioneer, Tennessee, were located and arrested without incident.

Prewitt charged both with being fugitives from another state.

Their arrest warrants stemmed from probation violations related to original charges involving narcotics, according to the release.

Both were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center and waived extradition to Tennessee during their arraignments Monday morning in Whitley District Court.

