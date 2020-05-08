Tennessee duo facing charges in connection with local sexual assault have been returned to Whitley County











Two Tennessee men, who were arrested last week on warrants out of Whitley County charging them in connection with a sexual assault at an area motel, are now in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Hunter Z. Cole, 18, and Zachary T. Munsey, 20, both of Knoxville, were lodged into the detention center Thursday night after they were extradited from Tennessee.

Cole is charged with second-degree rape – no force, three counts of possession/viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, and first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor – illegal controlled substance, victim under 16.

Munsey is charged with second-degree sexual abuse, and first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor – illegal controlled substance, victim under 16.

According to the warrant secured following an investigation by Williamsburg Police Officer Dorman Patrick, Jr., on March 28, Cole and Munsey allegedly traveled from Knoxville to Williamsburg where they met up with a 13–year–old female at a local motel.

Once there, the duo allegedly provided the teen with an unspecified illegal control substance.

Munsey is accused of touching the teen on her backside and thigh area.

Cole allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with the girl.

Patrick stated in the warrant that he secured a search warrant for Cole’s cellphone, which contained media portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

The arrest warrants were issued on April 30.

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Knox County, Tennessee Sheriff’s deputies took Cole and Munsey into custody on the warrants at their residence, lodging them in the Knox County, Tennessee Jail pending extradition proceedings.

Cole and Munsey are scheduled to be arraigned at 11 a.m. Monday in Whitley District Court.

They will appear before the judge via video while remaining at the detention center.

According to the warrants, Cole’s bond is set at $50,000 cash. Munsey’s bond is set at $25,000 cash.