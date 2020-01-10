Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Tennessee Department of Transportation warns of traffic delays caused by road construction

Posted On 10 Jan 2020
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is advising motorists traveling on Interstate 75 in Campbell County to be aware of ongoing construction projects.

On I-75 north near mile point 151.7, work will continue between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sundays through Thursday.

“Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area,” transportation officials advised.

Further south, the project to widen the north and southbound roadways between mile points 135 and 142 is continuing, resulting in temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

More information is available online at https://smartway.tn.gov/traffic

