Tenn. man dies following Sunday crash on I-75











A Frankfort man died Sunday from injuries he sustained in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in southern Whitley County.

Kentucky State Police said Adam B. Hyatt, 38, was pronounced dead at the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was taken following the crash.

Trooper Lloyd Cochran, public affairs officer, at Post 11 in London, said state police were called to the scene on northbound I-75 at the two-mile marker at approximately 1:15 p.m.

An investigation by Trooper Matt Ridener determined that a 2018 Dodge pickup truck was traveling north when it rear-ended Hyatt’s 2008 Honda.

At the time, Hyatt had stopped because of heavy traffic.

The collision sent the Honda crashing to the back of the 2012 Dodge pickup truck that was in front of it.

Cochran said the driver of the 2018 Dodge, identified as Robert D. Sturtz, 50, of Churubusco, Indianan, was taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Corbin. He was treated and released.

The driver of the 2012 Dodge, identified as Stephen Riggs, 47, of Upton, was not injured.

Northbound I-75 was closed for several hours as emergency personnel worked to clear the scene.

Troopers from Post 11, Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, Corbin Police, Whitley County EMS and South Whitley Fire Department responded to the scene.