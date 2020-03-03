TEKSwork LLC hosts 2020 TECH EXPO at Heritage Hills Banquet Hall in London











On Thursday, February 27 TEKSwork LLC, based in Williamsburg, hosted the 2020 TECH EXPO at Heritage Hills Banquet Hall in London.

This event was to raise awareness and put a spotlight on business technology services and products available to the Southeastern region of Kentucky. Keynote speakers represented featured companies including Verizon, Wandera, and a special presentation with an exclusive sneak peek at upcoming product from Samsung. Small business owners within the region were in attendance for an afternoon of networking opportunities, and information-packed presentations. These presentations detailed not only what these businesses had to offer, but the positive impact and influence of innovative technology available to businesses in Kentucky.

This event was brought about after a recently formed corporate partnership between TEKSwork LLC, and Verizon. TEKSwork LLC is the largest corporate partner for Verizon business technology solutions in Kentucky. Verizon, with their OneTalk service has rapidly become the top telecommunication solution for businesses across the nation due to their wide range of coverage and no-contract agreements.

The 2020 TECH EXPO presented by TEKSwork LLC is the first of it’s kind in the region, but certainly won’t be the last. The company is already in the early stages of planning a summer expo for those who were unable to attend the first event. This time they plan to make it even bigger by bringing in more major players in the technology field such as Cisco and Dell.

The 2020 Summer TECH EXPO official date is still TBA. If you have an interest in attending the next event, follow TEKSwork on Facebook for updates and information on future events or call 606-539-0802.