Teen last seen in Corbin featured on National Center for Missing and Exploited Children poster











A 16-year-old last seen in Corbin has been featured by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Guillermo Hernandez–Noyola’s picture and information was on the poster sent out to media outlets last Friday.

According to the information provided, Noyola, who lives in Annville, was last seen in Corbin on Dec. 17.

Corbin Police Lt. Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer, said officers were called to the Ross department store in the Trademart Shopping Center after Noyola was reported missing.

“He was living in a group home and had been brought to Corbin to purchase clothes,” Wilson said of Noyola noting he came to the home from Madison County.

Anyone with information concerning Noyola’s whereabout is asked to contact Corbin Police at 528-1122, or the center at 1-800-843-5678.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is a private, non-profit corporation whose goal is to help finding missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation, and prevent child victimization.

More information is available at www.missingkids.org.