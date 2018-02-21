Teen injured in dirt bike crash recovering













Family members say a 16-year-old who suffered critical injuries when his dirt bike slammed into a car on Ky. 26, is improving.

Tristan Lay remains at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, but family said he is awake.

According to the gofundme.com page, “Tristan Lay Hospital Care,” Lay suffered severe brain trauma and will be in the hospital for an extended period.

The gofundme page is seeking to raise $10,000 to help the family with medical expenses.

According to Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies, Lay was travelling north on Ky. 26 near the intersection with Ky. 6 in Woodbine when a vehicle attempted to turn left.

Lay collided with the vehicle, throwing him off of the bike.

Sheriff Colan Harrell said while Lay was wearing a helmet, it was not secured properly.

In addition, there was no working headlight on the bike.

“It was just a tragic accident,” Harrell said.

Lay was taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Corbin and then airlifted to UK where he was initially listed in critical condition.