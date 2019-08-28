TEDxCorbin speeches now online











When the TEDxCorbin event wrapped up in March, lead organizer Krystal Kinser said the event would live on.

While not plans have been announced for a second annual TEDxCorbin, the 17 speeches from the March 9 event in downtown are now available online.

“Our speakers knocked it out of the park,” Kinser said days after the event took place.

The speakers covered a wide range of topics in connection with the event them, “Grounded.”

They share the experience speakers accrued through entrepreneurialism and risk-taking in rural America, the lessons they learned in overcoming personal hardship, and their vision for a more vibrant, economically-viable Eastern Kentucky officials with TEDXCorbin stated.

Each of the speakers presentations have been added to the TED’s Library at www.ted.com.

In addition, they may be found at the TEDXCorbin site on youtube.

Among the speakers was Sandi Kurd, Coordinator of Kentucky Highland Investment Corporation’s Promise Zone.

The Promise Zone serves eight area counties with the goal to aid residents through job creation, improving career and education opportunity, reducing crime and increasing broadband internet access.

“It goes back to the old analogy that a rising tide raises all ships,” Curd said. “If the quality of life raises for all of us in the area, then the whole area benefits.”

“My TEDx experience was exhilarating,” Kurd said following the event.

“It was so much fun and so much energy being in that room at Second and Main, being in that room at Second and Main, filled with all of these people that are excited to listen to you. It was just a huge adrenaline rush. I felt like we made Appalachia proud.”

Kinser said in an age where the people of Appalachia are repeatedly told about their failings, it was great to give such a large group the opportunity to share their success stories with the world.

“All we did was set a stage and allow people to take it,” Kinser said. “How much power comes from that is absolutely incredible for not just me but for the whole team.”

“I think we were able to show a more diverse Appalachia,” she said.

“We face a lot of challenges, but there is also a ton of opportunity.”