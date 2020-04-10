









Teddy Ray Walter, age 49, of South Highway 25-W, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Williamsburg. He was born on May 17, 1970 in Lakeland, Florida.

He is survived by three children, Retha Walter, Maria Walter and Teddy Walter Jr., all of Williamsburg; his mother, Janice Carter and husband George Albert of Williamsburg; two sisters, Tammy Carter and Georgie Carter of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Walter Family in your prayers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.