Teddy Ellison, 65, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at his home. He is survived by a son, Fred Haynes Ellison.

Graveside service will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 29, at Jellico Creek Cemetery with Bro. Kevin R. Hendrickson officiating. Interment will follow in Jellico Creek Cemetery. Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.