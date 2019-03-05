











Teddy A. Worley, 81, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Baptist Health Corbin.

Born June 3, 1937, he was the son of the late A.J. and Pansy Worley. He was affiliated with the Baptist church.

In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Bailey.

He leaves behind his wife of nearly 60 years, Frances J. Worley; daughter, Debora Houston and husband Fred; son, Mark Dewayne Worley; daughter, Martha R. Worley; daughter, Frances Arlene Worley; grandson, Rob Brosch and wife Lindsay; great granddaughter, McKenna Brosch-Wilham; brother, Charles Ray Worley and wife Ann; sister, Kathleen Kutz and husband Ralph; sister, Betty Caudill; and sister, Patsy Worley. He is also survived by other relatives and many friends. He will be deeply missed.

Funeral services were held Saturday in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Earl S. Tye officiating. Burial followed in Trosper-Worley Cemetery.

