Most of Taylor lawsuit against UC can proceed, judge says
By Mark White
Mark White 2017-02-08T16:53:27+00:00
Former University of the Cumberlands President Dr. James Taylor is suing his former employer.
A U.S. District Judge has largely denied a request by the University of the Cumberlands to dismiss a lawsuit against it, which was filed last year by its former long-time president Dr. James Taylor.
