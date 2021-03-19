Taylor gets seven-year prison sentence in drug case











A Crab Orchard man was recently sentenced to seven years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, heroin and Xanax.

Jody Taylor, 34, pleaded guilty on March 3 to two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, third-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In exchange for the guilty plea, Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling recommended a seven-year prison sentence on the two first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance charges, and 12-month jail sentences on the remaining charges.

The sentences will all be served concurrently, or at the same time, for a total sentence of seven years in prison.

Taylor was also ordered to pay a $1,052.80 fine.

Taylor was initially stopped on Oct. 20, 2019, for several traffic violations by the Williamsburg Police Department, according to a police department release.

Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. conducted the investigation and was assisted by Officer Cody Jeffries and former Officer Justin Taylor.