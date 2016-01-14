By Trevor Sherman

A crew from the Corbin City Utilities Commission works into the night Thursday to repair a broken water line near the entrance to the Tattersall Estates subdivision in south Corbin. Photo by TREVOR SHERMAN

UPDATE: Water service was restored to Tattersall and nearby areas shortly after this story was posted Thursday evening. To ensure safety, it is still advised that all affected residences boil their water until the City Utilities Commission announces that it is no longer necessary.

ORIGINAL: A busted water line near the entrance of the Tattersall Estates subdivision in south Corbin has left those residents, and others nearby, without water Thursday evening.

The line break occurred earlier this afternoon, and a crew from the Corbin City Utilities Commission is currently working to get the problem resolved. Superintendent of Water and Sewer for the CUC Doug Cummins wanted to let everyone know that he hopes to have the line prepared by the end of the night, and he also wanted to stress that affected homes will need to boil their water after service is restored.

“Residents of Tattersall and Alsip Trail should boil their water until further notice,” said Cummins. “We will hopefully get the water line fixed this evening, and then we will pull some water samples. Once we get the results back and know that it’s safe, we will make an announcement to let everyone know that the boil water advisory has been lifted.”

Cummins said this process should take less than a day.

Cummins said that he and his crew have been hard at work since about 6:00 a.m. Thursday, with the damaged line near Tattersall being the fourth such incident in the Corbin area today. He explained that the recent extreme temperature changes we have been experiencing in this area is likely to blame.

The News Journal will provide updates on this situation as they become available.