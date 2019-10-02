









Tammy Owens Frazier, 60, of Morley, Tennessee passed away, Friday, September 27, 2019 at her home.

She was born September 23, 1959 in Jellico, Tennessee.

Tammy was preceded in death by daughter, Becky Loveday; father, Sterling Owens; mother, Bernice Hatfield Owens Edwards.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Frazier; sons, Daniel Frazier, Joshua Frazier; daughters, Stacy Dobson and husband Chris, Tasha Edwards; grandchildren, Christopher Dobson and wife Hanna, Madison Dobson, Tyler Loveday, Candace Loveday, Paige Woods, Tamara Edwards, Natalie Edwards, Samantha Edwards, Bentley Edwards, Joshua Frazier, Allye Frazier; great grandchildren, Dalton Dobson, Macy Dobson; brother, Johnny Owens; sister, Frances Leach; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The graveside service was held Monday, September 30, in the Owens Family Cemetery (Morley).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.