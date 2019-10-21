









Tabatha Ann Heath, 49, of Corbin passed away Friday morning, October 18, 2019 at Baptist Health Corbin. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth L. Heath.

Her visitation will begin at noon Tuesday, October 22 at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Her funeral will follow at 2pm there with Rev. Joe Kersey officiating. Burial will be in the McFarland Cemetery in west Corbin.

Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Donations may be given directly to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge.