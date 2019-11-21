Synthetic ice rink coming to Laurel Lake Camping Resort











While camping isn’t something most people consider a winter activity, one local campground is in the process of bringing winter activities to the area in the form of ice skating and sledding.

Laurel Lake Camping Resort on Ky. 1193 near the spillway is preparing the site to construct a skating rink and slopes for sledding.

We just want something for the community,” said Manager Dana Jones. “It will bring a lot of people and families together.”

Jones said plans call for the facilities to open sometime around Dec. 1.

The rink will contain synthetic ice, making skating a year-round activity.

“You don’t have to freeze it,” Jones explained noting that traditional ice skates are used.

The synthetic ice will also cover the sledding slope making it available year-round as well.

While the hours of operation and the pricing has not yet been set it stone, Jones said the goal is to have the activities available and open to the public after school during the week and on the weekends.

Over the summer the campground added a floating waterpark obstacle course to go along with traditional camping activities including kayaking, paddleboats, swimming, and fishing.

The campsite features tent sites, pull-thru and standard sites for campers and RV’s, cabins, a bunkhouse, lofts and suites.

Boat and camper storage facilities are also under construction.

More information is available online at www.laurellakecampingresort.com, or by calling (606) 526-7876.