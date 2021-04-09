









Sylvia White, age 81, London, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the Christian Healthcare Center in Corbin, Kentucky.

Memorial services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Kermit Fields II officiating. Private burial will follow in the Ben House Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky. Visitation will be at the funeral home from noon until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.