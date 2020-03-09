









Sylvia Kay Hill, age 65, of Tyes Ferry Road, Rockholds, Kentucky, departed this life on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Baptist Health in Corbin. She was born on September 20, 1954 in Manchester, Kentucky, to the late Arnold and Clara (Patterson) Carr. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bradley Hill; infant brother, George Carr; son, Arnold Hill; and step-daughter, Ramona Hollingshed.

She is survived by her three children, Julia Carr (Raymond Murry) of Williamsburg, Janie Johnson (Blain) of Rockholds and Carolyn Sharp (Raymond) of Williamsburg; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Melia Faye Powers of Williamsburg, Barbara Baute of Williamsburg and Patricia Ann McKiddy of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 10, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 11, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Roark officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Bradley Hill Cemetery in Rockholds.

