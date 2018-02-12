











Sylvia Irene Hamilton, 79, of Bee Creek Road, Corbin, departed this life on Friday, February 9, 2018 at St. Joseph of London.

She was born on August 16, 1938 in Corbin, to the late Jess Sexton and Elizabeth (Vanover) Sexton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son; granddaughter, Alex Hamilton; brother, Don Sexton and a sister, Wilma Hamilton.

She is survived by her husband, Cornelius Hamilton of Corbin; five sons, Steven Wayne Hamilton (Vicky) of Corbin, Christopher Cornelius Hamilton (Kathy) of Kings Mt., Patrick Jay Hamilton of Corbin, Randall Joe Hamilton (Rhonda) of Corbin and Dennis Ray Hamilton of Corbin; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Sexton of Dry Ridge, Kentucky; sister, Sue Reed of Corbin; several nieces and nephews; and a host other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the service hour on Sunday, February 18, 2018 at Croley Funeral Home.

The memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 18, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

She will be laid to rest following a private family graveside service.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements, where condolences may be made at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.