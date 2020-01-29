Sweeties ice cream store coming to downtown Corbin











A Corbin businessman is adding a new wrinkle to downtown as work has begun on Sweeties Ice Cream and Mini Donuts.

“I’ve always wanted ice cream. I think ice cream is great,” said owner Jim Bruso.

“I have been in business on Main Street for over 15 years, and people don’t have anywhere downtown to go to get ice cream,” he said.

Bruso said the idea for the ice cream shop was a long-time dream of his mother, who owned and operated a small grocery store in Albany, New York.

“She brought in a soft serve ice cream machine and became the hit of the neighborhood,” Bruso said.

“She opened other businesses over the years, but she always wanted to open an ice cream parlor,” he said. “I thought I should do this for my mom.”

Bruso said in addition to scooped ice cream, Sweetie’s will offer sodas, sundae’s, floats and other items.

“I would like to have a wall of different brands of root beers where you can choose the root beer for your float,” Bruso said.

For those looking for a challenge, Bruso said he is working to develop an ice cream eating challenge involving either 12 or 24 scoops.

Bruso said the mini donuts will be prepared on site.

In addition to serving the donuts with assorted toppings from cinnamon and sugar, to hot fudge, Bruso said they will be used to make ice cream sandwiches.

Sweetie’s will also offer flavored shaved ice in the summer and hot chocolate in the winter.

“I want to bring something back that is really cool,” Bruso said.

Local artist Kallene Turner, who painted the murals on the railroad underpass on Roy Kidd Ave., is designing original murals for Sweetie’s.

“I want to make it so it is different,” Bruso said.

While the location is a few blocks from the restaurants, Bruso said the location offers multiple benefits, including an adjoining parking lot, and close proximity to the popular sand volleyball court.

“A lot of the buildings further down, you only see them in the rearview mirror. With Sweetie’s, you will be able to see the signage and billboard before you have passed it,” Bruso said.

Bruso said he is expecting to be ready to open by May or June. More information, along with updates on construction, will be available on Sweetie’s Facebook page.

Look for the Facebook page in the coming days.

“I think there is plenty of potential for this to be a golden opportunity,” Bruso said.