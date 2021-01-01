Sweet victory – Gingerbread house winners announced











Bragging rights for having the best decorated gingerbread house in Whitley County have been determined.

The Whitley County Extension Community Arts Center recently sponsored its first ever gingerbread decorating contest in place of its annual Christmas party, which couldn’t be held this year due to COVID-19.

Voting was done over a two-day period both in-person and online.

Cole Kysar and Kinsley Saunders took home the award for overall winner.

Noah Modica won first place in the ages 1-5 division. Ben Eversole took second place and Joey Lewis third place.

Cole Kysar and Kinsley Saunders won first place in the ages 6-10 division. Jacob Modica won second place, and Molly Eversole was third.

Isaiah Rickett took first place honors in the ages 11-17 division. Shelby Modica finished second, and Allison Modica third.

There was only one entry in the adult division with Stacy Modica winning first place.

First, second and third place winners were awarded a beautiful ribbon in the four age groups. First place winners in each age group also received an art prize.

In addition, the extension office staff also participated in their own division for fun and bragging rights.

Although there was no prize, Cortney Moses took first place honors. Reagan Weedman won second place and Tina Noe came in third place.