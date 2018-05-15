Sweet finds passion in Geosciences, earns Dean’s Award of Merit at EKU













Eastern Kentucky University student, Ethan Sweet will leave EKU with the College of Science Dean’s Award, a degree and a dream.

Ethan, a Corbin native, remembers his first Spotlight Day on campus, “I knew that I loved science,” he recalled, “and during the Spotlight event, the geosciences staff seemed very interested in me personally.”

The EKU faculty persuated Ethan to declare a major in the geosciences.

He says he has never regretted that decision.

“After taking several geology courses, I realized the interdisciplinary nature of practically all sciences – and in particular, the relationship between geology, hydrology, and the environment – was suited for my personal interests,” he said.

Ethan will graduate with a dual degree in geology and geographical information systems and a certificate in land surveying.

Among many key influential people, he gives credit to his parents, both of whom are teachers and instilled in him the love of learning.

He further credits Dr. Melissa Dieckmann, chair of the Department of Geosciences, with “(seeing) potential in me when even I did not.”

Ethan tutored at the Bratzke Center for Student Athlete Academic Success, and with EKU Biology and Natural Areas. “This has really helped me learn practical aspects of the academic knowledge that I have gained while at EKU, while allowing me to also incorporate multi-disciplinary skills that I will be able to apply to future jobs or graduate school,” he said.

The soon to be alum will graduate summa cum laude. “As a freshman I was unsure of what my long-term goals for life were,” he said. “While here at EKU, I have not only been able to plan and begin achieving these goals but have also learned what it takes to become a member of a larger community.” he said.

Ethan is the son of David and Lisa Sweet of Corbin.