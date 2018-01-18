Suzie Razmus files to run in Corbin Mayor’s race













There is now a three-way race to be the next mayor of Corbin.

Former city commissioner Suzie Razmus filed Thursday afternoon in the Whitley County Clerk’s Office to seek the office of Corbin mayor.

She joins a field that includes three-term incumbent Willard McBurney, who is Corbin’s longest serving mayor, and challenger Shannon Hall.

“I would really like to have the opportunity to work with the city commission as a team to try and improve the lives of our citizens and to grow our community,” Razmus said of her reasons for filing.

Razmus, who is owner of Tri-County Cineplex, served on the Corbin City Commission for four years opting not to seek a third term in office in 2016.

Razmus said that if elected as mayor, her top three priorities – in no particular order – would be an improved relationship with economic development, short and long-term strategic planning for the city, and a focus on downtown Corbin growth and opportunities.

“I want to bring fresh ideas to the city, discuss them as a group and then come up with the best solutions,” she added.

Razmus said she feels like she has a good chance of winning.

“I think people know who I am. They know I am a passionate citizen of Corbin. I work really hard. I volunteer a lot and I do that because of my love of the city. I think I could bring a lot to the table,” she noted.

Because the Corbin Mayor’s race is a non-partisan position and more than two candidates are running, a primary election will be held in May with the top two vote-getters going on to face one another in the November General Election.

The last time there was a contested primary election for Corbin mayor was in 2006, which is the first year that McBurney ran for mayor.