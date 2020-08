Suzanne Eva Corley, 85, of Corbin, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Baptist Health Corbin.She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Corley.

There will be no visitation or funeral service.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is serving the family