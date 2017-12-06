Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Sutton probation revocation hearing delayed until after federal trial

Posted On 06 Dec 2017
Whitley Circuit Court officials agreed to postpone a probation revocation hearing Monday morning for a Corbin man, who is charged in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme where two of the four would-be victims are Whitley County prosecutors.

