Sutton probation revocation hearing delayed until after federal trial
Posted On 06 Dec 2017
Whitley Circuit Court officials agreed to postpone a probation revocation hearing Monday morning for a Corbin man, who is charged in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme where two of the four would-be victims are Whitley County prosecutors.
