Sutton gets 30 years for attempting to contract murders at WCDC













A Corbin man will serve 30 years in prison for four counts of interstate murder-for-hire and one count of possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

William Timothy Sutton, 55, was sentenced to 360 months of incarceration on Wednesday after he attempted to hire a fellow inmate to murder the Whitley County Attorney, the Whitley/McCreary County Commonwealth’s Attorney, and two ex-girlfriends.

U.S. District Court Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove presided over Sutton’s Sentencing.

Assistant United States Attorney W. Samuel Dotson, requested Sutton be required to serve a maximum sentence of 600 months, 50 years.

Defense attorney, Willis G. Coffey, requested Sutton only be required to serve 120 months, 10 years.

Van Tatenhove sentenced Sutton to 30 years after hearing from Whitley County Attorney Bob Hammons and Sutton.

Hammons recalled listening to the tape during trial that recounted Sutton explaining details about Hammon’s farm, how to kill Hammons and where the gun could be located.

Hammons said he felt like, “I was in prison.” His children and grandchildren rode horses and practiced on the farm where the murder would have taken place.

Hammons said he still doesn’t know why. He never tried Sutton in court and even refused to write warrants against him at times.

He, “spent years trying to be fair and this is the thank you I get, I guess,” Hammons said.

Sutton addressed the court, explaining that he had been thrown into a cell with six other people and was forced to commit these acts or else he would have been killed.

Van Tatenhove listened to Sutton’s explanation of the crimes and said, “It’s almost as if you weren’t here during the trial.”

Sutton remained in custody after the sentencing.