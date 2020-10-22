Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Suspicious vehicle complaint leads to two drug-related arrests Thursday

Posted On 22 Oct 2020
A report of a suspicious vehicle outside a north Corbin business early Thursday morning, let to the arrest of One person for trafficking methamphetamine, while a second was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

         Proffitt

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrest Jason D. Proffitt, 44, of London, and Roy D. Hembree, 55, of Corbin.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Deputy Justin Taylor, along with Deputy Landry Collett and Deputy Tommy Houston were called to the scene off of Ky. 770 at approximately 12:45 a.m.

“During the investigation deputies found the driver (Proffitt) in possession of a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, other drugs not in proper container, a large amount of U.S. currency, and a pistol,” Acciardo stated adding that Hebree was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

        Hembree

Proffitt was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and controlled substance prescription not in proper container.

Hembree was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

Proffitt and Hembree were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

