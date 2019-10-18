Suspicious vehicle complaint leads to heroin bust











Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people late Saturday night after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle outside a north Corbin business led to the discovery of suspected heroin.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that deputies arrested Rebecca Lynn Welch, 22, of Corbin, and Ian Tyler Mounts, 20, of London.

Deputies were called to the scene at approximately 10:50 p.m. in response to a disturbance complaint in the parking lot where a female was being disorderly.

“When deputies arrived at the scene, they located the suspect exiting her blue Jeep Wrangler and conducted an investigation determining that she was under the influence,” Acciardo stated adding that the female attempted to conceal the identity of the male passenger in her vehicle.

Upon learning that the passenger was Mounts, deputies determined that he was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.

Deputies searched Mounts and the female, identified as Welch, upon taking them into custody, discovering the heroin and a large amount of currency.

“In addition, after arrest and being placed in the patrol car, deputies observed the female suspect moving around considerably in the back seat of the police car and found that she had slipped her handcuffs and attempted to conceal methamphetamine in her possession.

Welch was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – second offense, driving on a DUI suspended license, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, trafficking in a controlled substance – heroin, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and tampering with physical evidence.

Acciardo stated that as she was being processed at the sheriff’s office, Welch began yelling and cursing at deputies.

As a result, she faces an additional charge of first-degree disorderly conduct.

Mount was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – heroin.

In addition, deputies served him with warrants out of Laurel Circuit Court charging him with probation violation regarding charges of second-degree robbery, third-degree terroristic threatening, and theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000; failure to appear in Laurel District Court for a preliminary hearing regarding charges of resisting arrest and trafficking in marijuana; failure to appear in Laurel District Court on charges of careless driving and no operator’s license; and a Laurel District Court bench warrant for failure to appear for a drug screen, no-show for office visit, no-show for drug screen – revoke bond regarding charges of resisting arrest and trafficking in marijuana.