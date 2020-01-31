Suspected shoplifters lead Laurel deputies on high-speed chase Thursday











What began as a shoplifting incident at the Corbin Walmart Thursday, ended with a high-speed chase on West Cumberland Gap Pkwy.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested James Ray Jent, 42, and Justin C. Jent, 19, both of East Bernstadt.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 2:10 p.m. in response to a complaint that two male subjects had taken multiple items without paying and fled out the front door, leaving in a yellow Ford Mustang.

Sergeant Brett Reeves and Deputy Robert Reed, who were already in the area, saw the Mustang fleeing the parking lot.

“When the yellow Mustang met deputies on West Cumberland Gap Pkwy, the Mustang made a sharp U-turn attempting to elude deputies,” Acciardo stated. “Deputies activated their emergency equipment attempting to get the Mustang to stop. However, it traveled down the shoulder passing vehicles at a high rate of speed and running a red light and traveling onto North Stewart Road behind a business.”

The deputies were able to box in the vehicle and end the pursuit.

Upon speaking with the driver, identified as James Jent, deputies determined he was under the influence. In addition, deputies reported finding a handgun in the vehicle, noting that he is a convicted felon.

Deputies also recovered suspected methamphetamine and meth pipes on both suspects.

James Jent was charged with theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting – of the value under $500, second-degree fleeing or evading police – motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence – third offence, driving on a DUI suspended license – second offense, failure to wear seatbelts, improper passing, improper turning, reckless driving, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin C. Jent was charged with theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting – of the value under $500, second-degree fleeing or evading police, public intoxication – controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition, deputies served Justin Jent with an outstanding bench warrant out of Laurel County charging him with failure to appear in court.

Both suspects were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.