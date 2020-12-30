Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Suspect in murder case captured late Tuesday evening

Posted On 30 Dec 2020
A Keavy man, who is charged with murder in connection with the Dec. 20 slaying of an East Bernstadt man and who engaged in a five-hour barricade situation with police before being arrested on Dec. 23, is slated to be arraigned this morning in Laurel District Court.

Ashley B. Lewis was escorted into the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office for processing after being arrested late Tuesday evening in Clay County.

Robert Brandon Gray, 39, of Keavy, is lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center where he is being held in lieu of a $250,000 cash bond on charges of murder, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), and resisting arrest.

Gray was scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. before Laurel District Judge Wendell “Skip” Hammons.

A second suspect in the case, Ashley B. Lewis, 30, of East Bernstadt, was apprehended by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office late Tuesday evening hours after the London-Laurel Crime Stoppers offered a $500 reward for information leading to her arrest and conviction.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department took Lewis into custody about 8:56 p.m. Tuesday off of Sexton’s Creek, and delivered her to waiting Laurel County Sheriff’s investigators, according to a Laurel County Sheriff’s Department release.

Lewis was charged with complicity to commit murder and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Gray and Lewis charges are in connection with the Dec. 20 killing of Jeremy Caldwell, 32, of Manchester. The killing happened about 1 p.m. off of Highway 490 at Highway 1376 across from a business parking lot about five miles north of London in the East Bernstadt area, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the case.

Two suspects allegedly fled the scene in a silver Pontiac G6 after the fatal shooting, according to a sheriff’s department release.

