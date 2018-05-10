Suspect in Monday night robbery surrenders to police













Williamsburg Police apprehended a suspect in a home invasion/robbery Thursday morning.

Chief Wayne Bird said Samuel E. Plotnick was taken into custody at a business in the Savoy community.

“He went to the business and told them to call police. He was sitting on the porch waiting when I got there about 8 a.m.,” Bird said.

Bird said Plotnick told him that after three days of running and hiding in the woods and along the river without food, he couldn’t run anymore.

“He still had the taser probe stuck in his chest,” Bird said of Plotnick.

Plotnick was served with warrants stemming from Monday’s incident, charging him with first-degree robbery, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property – firearm, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and an unrelated charge of failure to appear in Whitley District Court on a traffic case.

Williamsburg Police had been searching for Plotnick after he eluded officers investigating an incident at a home on South Second Street in which he allegedly forced his way inside a residence, got hold of a pistol and threatened the residents.

Bird said police were called to the scene at approximately 8 p.m. after the residents reported that Plotnick had forced his way inside the home and into the kitchen.

“The victim was familiar with Plotnick,” Bird said when asked how he was identified as the suspect.

Once in the kitchen, Bird said Plotnick allegedly got his hands on a .22-caliber pistol that was lying on the counter and held it to the head of one of the residents.

“He then threatened to shoot the other resident,” Bird said. Plotnick then fled the scene, jumping into a waiting vehicle.

The residents were able to provide police with a description of the vehicle and Sergeant Brandon White located it and initiated a traffic stop a short time later.

Bird said Plotnick, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was seen moving from the front to the back seat, holding police at bay for several minutes before exiting the vehicle.

“He was extremely high on meth and tried to fight with the officers,” Bird said of Plotnick adding that officers then used their tasers.

Plotnick was able to escape from officers and flee the scene.

“After several hours of searching, the officers were unable to find him,” Bird said.

Two females inside the vehicle were also arrested. Courtney Willhite, 35, and Cara Lawson, 29, both of Williamsburg, were each charged with receiving stolen property – firearm.

Bird said the only property Plotnick took from the home was the gun, which police have recovered from the vehicle.

“The fact that he took the victim’s property while threatening violence led to the robbery charge,” Bird said.

Plotnick is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges at 1:30 p.m. in Whitley District Court in Williamsburg.