Suspect in Gray man’s killing now jailed













A Barbourville man is now behind bars in the Knox County Detention Center charged with murder in connection with the Sept. 19 shooting death of Gray resident Glenn Edwards, 57.

About 4:52 p.m. on Sept. 19, Kentucky State Police officers from Post 10 in Harlan received a call from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department requesting assistance off of Ky. 3440 (Higgins Hollow Road) regarding a shooting complaint.

Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene by a Knox County deputy coroner after suffering a gunshot wound in the back.

State police, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, and the Barbourville Police Department had a brief barricade situation until Glenn D. Powell, 71, of Barbourville, came out of his residence and surrendered, according to a KSP release.

Powell was transported from the scene and later flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound.

After Powell was released from the University of Tennessee Medical Center, he was lodged in the Knox County (Tennessee) Detention Center, in connection with Edwards’ killing.

On Tuesday, Powell was extradited back to Kentucky and lodged in the Knox County (Kentucky) Detention Center where KSP Detective Jake Wilson charged him with one count of murder.

He is being held in lieu of a $500,000 cash bond, according to the jail’s website.

KSP’s preliminary investigation indicates that on Sept. 19 Edwards was driving a pickup truck, which got stuck in Powell’s driveway, according to a state police release.

Edwards left his vehicle and walked a short distance to find someone to assist him in getting his vehicle out. Then Edwards and another individual, who police are not identifying at this time, returned.

“Powell advised them to leave and went into his residence to retrieve a weapon. Mr. Edwards remained at the scene and the other individual fled in his vehicle back to his residence. Mr. Powell fired his weapon and struck Mr. Edwards in the back,” KSP Public Affairs Officer Shane Jacobs wrote in a release.

A short time later, the other individual returned to assist Edwards. At that time, Powell fired at him as well. The individual returned fire striking Powell in the abdomen, the release stated.

No charges have been filed against the individual, who shot Powell.

No officers were involved in the shooting.